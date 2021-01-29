Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Seaways (INSW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW):

1/29/2021 – International Seaways had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/19/2021 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

1/13/2021 – International Seaways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 3,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 321.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

