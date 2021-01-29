Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report sales of $150.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.93 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $621.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

