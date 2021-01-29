Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $12.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.