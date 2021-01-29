Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,189 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

