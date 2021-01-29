Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Etsy worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,741 shares of company stock worth $29,294,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

