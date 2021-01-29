Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of First Horizon worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

