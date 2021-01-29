Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.56 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 643.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 498,815 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.