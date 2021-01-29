Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $267.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $267,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $396.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

