Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 153 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $70.67 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

