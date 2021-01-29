Reviewing Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) & Its Peers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eledon Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4206 16476 36509 748 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.01 million -0.68 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.23

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Volatility & Risk

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.