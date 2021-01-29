Reviewing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Jack Henry & Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 6.69 $296.67 million $3.86 38.55

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 0 8 4 0 2.33

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $177.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.45% 19.59% 13.01%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a cost-efficient system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

