Reviewing EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 17.49% 52.12% 8.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZTD and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 3.41 -$58.60 million $0.61 44.18

EZTD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EZTD and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 3 5 0 2.44

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than EZTD.

Risk and Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.2, meaning that its share price is 420% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats EZTD on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZTD Company Profile

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

