Reviewing PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benefitfocus 0 3 2 0 2.40

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.52%. Benefitfocus has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.72%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -9.34% -3.85% -3.22% Benefitfocus -11.18% N/A -8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Benefitfocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $85.58 million 8.66 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -119.06 Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.34 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -9.56

PDF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products. Its products for employers comprise Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; MarketPlace Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company also provides BenefitSAIGE Analytics that aggregates benefit cost and claims data from relevant sources, identifies cost drivers, recognizes trends, and predicts future risks and costs; and BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution that connects employers, brokers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and consumers on a single platform. In addition, it provides professional services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, and training services; technical support services; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

