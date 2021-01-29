Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.08%. (RSI) has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given (RSI)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe (RSI) is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.65 $89.48 million $1.58 18.68 (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of (RSI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and (RSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -50.54% -352.53% -10.24% (RSI) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats (RSI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About (RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

