Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $13.21

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $15.35. Revlon shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2,691 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 97.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

