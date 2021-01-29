Richard K. Crumly Sells 8,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

