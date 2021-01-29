Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Analysis

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Rideshare Rental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.37 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 10.64 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Rideshare Rental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Rideshare Rental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Rideshare Rental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Rideshare Rental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marin Software beats Rideshare Rental on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

