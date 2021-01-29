Ridgefield Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RDGA) Trading Up 22.7%

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RDGA) shares shot up 22.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

About Ridgefield Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RDGA)

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a merger, acquisition, or other business combination with an operating entity. Previously, it was involved in the development of prototype micro-robotic devices. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

