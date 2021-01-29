RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops One Day Volume of $680,810.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $680,810.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

