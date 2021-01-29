RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.91. 1,576,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,265,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

