Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $121,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 227,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.