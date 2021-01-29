Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.86% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $205,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $199.63. 20,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,191. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

