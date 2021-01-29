Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.34% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $139,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,905,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. Insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.32. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

