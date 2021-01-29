Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 33,328 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $167,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,483. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

