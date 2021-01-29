Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 447,580 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Activision Blizzard worth $229,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

ATVI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 351,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,173. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

