Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 9,500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.36% of MercadoLibre worth $298,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $78.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,766.28. 24,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,520. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,112.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,739.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.