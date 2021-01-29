Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 86,507 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 86,507 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.61% of Akamai Technologies worth $103,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

