Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 882,135 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 882,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.20% of The Western Union worth $108,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 97,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

WU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,483. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

