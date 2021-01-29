Robert W. Baird Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Neutral

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.