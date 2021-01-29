Robert W. Baird Raises Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $44.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

