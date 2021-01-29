Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 118,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 123,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter.

In other Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) news, Director Christian. A. Marti sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,740.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

