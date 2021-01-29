Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 20.4% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00011291 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

