Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $291.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $251.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

