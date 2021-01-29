Roger John Dumoulin-White Purchases 45,500 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,235,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,591,829.14.

Shares of TLT stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

