Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

