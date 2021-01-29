Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.00.

RCI.B stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.76. 697,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,988. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$46.81 and a 52-week high of C$66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

