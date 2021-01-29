Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.55. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 122,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.