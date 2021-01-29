Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 7,080,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,153,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Romeo Power by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

