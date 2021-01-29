Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.35-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.35-14.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $23.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.54. 26,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average is $415.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

