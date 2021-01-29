Roth Capital Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $25.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $701.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

