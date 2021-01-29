Roth Capital Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $90.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunrun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.45 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 36,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $2,137,464.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunrun by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

