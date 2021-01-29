Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Empire stock opened at C$35.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.02. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

