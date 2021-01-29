Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$109.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TSE:TFII opened at C$85.79 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

