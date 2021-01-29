Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.83.

CNR stock opened at C$133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.64. The stock has a market cap of C$94.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

