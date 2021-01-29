Royal Bank of Canada Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

