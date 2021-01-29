Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $109.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

