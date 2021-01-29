Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,786.92 ($23.35).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,345.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £48.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,161.50 ($28.24).

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

