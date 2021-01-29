Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Update

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROCLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

