RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 27,548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

