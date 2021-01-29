RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.25 ($47.35).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.